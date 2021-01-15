12:22
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 738,455 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 93,051,654 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (23,308,712), India (10,512,093), Brazil (8,324,294), Russia (3,459,237), Germany (2,004,011), Italy (2,336,279), Spain (2,211,967), France (2,909,879), Turkey (2,364,801), Columbia (1,849,101) and Great Britain (3,269,757).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 51,300,000. The figure grew by 354,817 for 24 hours.

At least 1,991,997 people died from the virus (growth by 14,104 people for 24 hours), including 388,529 people — in the USA, 207,095 — in Brazil, 151,727— in India, 80,848 — in Italy, 86,163— in the UK, and 136,917— in Mexico.

At least 82,857 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 211,901 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,777— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/180101/
views: 85
Print
Related
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,833 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 278 - in serious condition
134 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,857 in total
WHO experts arrive in Wuhan to find out origin of COVID-19
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 92.3 million people globally
WHO: Second year of the pandemic could be more difficult
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,853 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 279 - in serious condition
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
12:12
At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for advocacy in 2020 At least 62 out of 347 applicants receive licenses for...
11:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93 million people globally
11:45
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
11:21
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
11:17
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours