Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher

Due to delay in receiving documents and information from some government agencies, it was necessary to extend the work of the interdepartmental commission to study the distribution of humanitarian aid in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva announced.

According to her, half of the members of the commission stopped working in the very first days, someone was frightened of the possible consequences, friends and acquaintances «approached» someone and asked not to work further.

«I can preliminarily say that, according to the conclusions of the interdepartmental commission, the difference in number of deaths from the pandemic is several thousands. In the midst of the first wave of COVID-19, individual officials withheld documents, causing chaos with treatment and drugs. There were collusions, someone earned money on the pandemic. As it was mentioned earlier, there will be no claims to any ordinary physician based on the results of the work of the commission. While doctors were heroically rescuing citizens, some managers fled by taking long sick leaves. Some of the chief doctors of hospitals have not even visited the red zones,» she said.

Elvira Surabaldieva especially stressed that the humanitarian aid received during the pandemic was indeed stolen by certain individuals. She will organize a meeting with journalists and disclose all the results of the commission’s work in the near future.
