Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher

Due to delay in receiving documents and information from some government agencies, it was necessary to extend the work of the interdepartmental commission to study the distribution of humanitarian aid in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva announced.
According to her, half of the members of the commission stopped working in the very first days, someone was frightened of the possible consequences, friends and acquaintances «approached» someone and asked not to work further.
Elvira Surabaldieva especially stressed that the humanitarian aid received during the pandemic was indeed stolen by certain individuals. She will organize a meeting with journalists and disclose all the results of the commission’s work in the near future.