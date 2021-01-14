19:36
Smuggling of more than 20,000 kg of grapes into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of more than 20,000 kilograms of grapes has been prevented in Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The cost of the smuggled goods is more than 1 million soms.

«Employees of the Southwest Customs in Osh region stopped a Volvo truck with Schmitz trailer driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. During inspection, the customs officers found goods — grapes weighing 20,720 kilograms. It was imported from a neighboring state in violation of the customs legislation of the EAEU. The fact was registered. The collected materials have been handed over to the relevant department,» the State Customs Service said.
