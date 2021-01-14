19:35
Sworn son of Raiymbek Matraimov compensates damage - over 1 million soms

The head of Savai rural administration in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan compensated for the damage in the amount of more than 1 million soms and was released from the courtroom. The Osh Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency, commenting on the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Munarbek Saipidinov.

It is noted that the court took into account that the head of the rural administration has a permanent place of residence, his marital status and the fact of compensation for damage caused to the state in the amount of 1,033,700 soms.

The measure of restraint chosen for him will be valid until at least March 11. The suspect was released from the courtroom.

It is clarified that Munarbek Saipidinov cannot leave the territory of the house located in Savai village. He is also obliged to appear for interrogation on the first call.

The court also recognized his detention on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 320 (abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic justified.

Munarbek Saipidinov is a sworn son of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov. Prior to choosing the measure of restraint, he stated that he did not consider himself guilty.

He was detained on January 12. According to the investigation, during construction of the school’s sports hall, the volume of work was overstated for a total of more than 1 million soms. Munarbek Saipidinov also, together with individual responsible persons, accepted for operation the specified object with poor-quality work.
