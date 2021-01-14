18:03
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain

Education and Science Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Beishenaliev answered why schools in Bishkek are opening despite the threat of spread of a new COVID-19 strain. The official answered the question under the post on Facebook.

According to him, the decision was made after studying the work of 1,915 schools, which resumed traditional education in the second term.

«If we sit and wait for a new strain of the virus, the quality of education will decline, and the health of our children may deteriorate for other reasons. The condition of the children is stable at those schools, which resumed education in the traditional mode. Our position is to open schools. If there is a threat of the spread of any new type of virus, then we will quickly switch the schools to the online format,» Almaz Beishenaliev said.

Students of four parallels of the capital’s schools will return to the traditional form of education on January 18.
