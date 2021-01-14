18:03
Epiphany Day 2021: It is recommended to refrain from dips in icy water

Believers are asked to refrain from dips in icy water on the Epiphany Day. Press service of the Bishkek and Kyrgyz dioceses reports.

The bishop of the diocese Daniil gave such a blessing. It was done in order to avoid consequences of the coronavirus infection and deterioration of health, as well as accusations of the Russian Orthodox Church of contributing to an increase in the number of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orthodox celebrate the Epiphany Day on January 19. By tradition, Orthodox Christians plunge into icy water of the nearest rivers and water reservoirs.
