Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 92.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 753,961 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 92,313,199 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (23,071,056), India (10,495,147), Brazil (8,256,536), Russia (3,434,934), Germany (1,981,013), Italy (2,319,036), Spain (2,176,089), France (2,888,292), Turkey (2,355,839), Columbia (1,831,980) and Great Britain (3,220,953).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 50,900,000. The figure grew by 371,051 for 24 hours.

At least 1,977,893 people died from the virus (growth by 16,763 people for 24 hours), including 384,634 people — in the USA, 205,964 — in Brazil, 151,529— in India, 80,326 — in Italy, 84,910— in the UK, and 136,917— in Mexico.

At least 82,723 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 211,901 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,716— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
