13:26
USD 83.82
EUR 102.19
RUB 1.14
English

HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record

The death in custody of the wrongfully imprisoned human rights defender Azimjon Askarov in July was one of the low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record during the year. Annual report of the International Human Rights Organization Human Rights Watch on the human rights situation in more than 100 countries of the world says.

«On July 25, the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov died in custody, a violation of his right to life. Askarov had served 10 years of a life sentence imposed after an unfair trial on politically motivated charges. Kyrgyzstan blatantly ignored a 2016 United Nations Human Rights Committee (HRC) decision finding he was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, and which called for his release. His health, compromised from his long-term imprisonment, sharply deteriorated in the days before his death, but prison officials denied him adequate medical treatment,» the report says.

As the human rights defenders note, at time of writing, authorities had yet to carry out an independent investigation into Askarov’s wrongful imprisonment, denial of adequate medical care, or death in custody. UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor called Askarov’s death «a stain on the human rights record of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.» The European Union, which had called for Askarov’s release, pressed the government of Kyrgyzstan to clarify the circumstances of Askarov’s death.
link: https://24.kg/english/179953/
views: 90
Print
Related
HRW: Безнаказанность семейного насилия остается нормой в Кыргызстане
Ограничения, нападения, препятствия. Как еще мешали работать СМИ в 2020 году
HRW: Смерть Азимжана Аскарова — пятно на репутации правительства Кыргызстана
HRW: Psychotropic drugs used at institutions for children in Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Efforts to introduce constitutional changes endanger democratic process
HRW: Попытки изменить Конституцию ставят под угрозу демократический процесс
HRW: Gender based violence is pervasive issue in Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Гендерное насилие — широко распространенная проблема в Кыргызстане
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot return house where she lived with her husband
Azimzhan Askarov buried in Uzbekistan
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
14 January, Thursday
12:56
HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of K...
12:08
About 62.9 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
12:00
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:57
1,853 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 279 - in serious condition
11:41
136 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,723 in total