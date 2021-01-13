COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan has developed three options for teaching students at higher education institutions, colleges and vocational schools. The Deputy Head of the Ministry Nurlan Omurov told at a press conference.

According to him, the educational process at the higher education institutions and colleges in the second half of the year will resume in a blended format — online and offline. «If the epidemiological situation worsens, then there will be switch to distance learning,» he said.

A total of three scenarios have been developed:

Distance learning;

Hybrid / blended (lectures are held online, and practical laboratory classes are held in traditional format, but the final decision is made by the educational institution);

Completely traditional format with the observance of preventive measures.

The official added that exams for graduates of higher education institutions will be held online, and state certification — in the traditional form.