Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in Kara-Kuldzha

Two police officers were wounded in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

The both policemen were in a company car. One of them was sitting in the front seat of Niva car. At that moment, an unknown person fired a shot from a firearm.

«The investigation team tried to detain the suspects at the scene. At that moment, another policeman was wounded. The fact was registered under the Article «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The attackers managed to escape,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported. The criminals are wanted.