12:55
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18

Students of four parallels of Bishkek schools will return to the traditional form of education from January 18. Elmira Imanalieva, the head of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, these are students of the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades.

«The process will be resumed in compliance with all sanitary standards and algorithms approved by two ministries — education and health. Today we received an appropriate sanitary order from the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, where the rules of the educational process are fully described. We are sending it to schools,» she said.

Elmira Imanalieva added that the classes will be divided into two subgroups. «A special schedule will be drawn up. In addition, if one of the parents does not want the child to go to school, they can continue to learn online. A camera will be set up and a lesson will be conducted simultaneously,» she said.

The head of the department added that statistics would be collected until the end of the week on the number of children learning online and offline.
link: https://24.kg/english/179821/
views: 130
Print
Related
At least 2,100 schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
School to be built from lightweight structures in Chon-Talaa village
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
School for 225 pupils to be built in Chechme border village
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan provides new school in Osh with 10 computers
Children could return to schools in Bishkek from February 1
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Acting Mayor of Bishkek: I hesitate to open schools
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
12:06
Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in Kara-Kuldzha Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in K...
11:57
Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18
11:47
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
11:25
Singer Kural Chokoev deprived of badge Excellent Worker of Culture
11:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally