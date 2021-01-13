Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18

Students of four parallels of Bishkek schools will return to the traditional form of education from January 18. Elmira Imanalieva, the head of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, these are students of the 1st, 5th, 9th and 11th grades.

«The process will be resumed in compliance with all sanitary standards and algorithms approved by two ministries — education and health. Today we received an appropriate sanitary order from the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service, where the rules of the educational process are fully described. We are sending it to schools,» she said.

Elmira Imanalieva added that the classes will be divided into two subgroups. «A special schedule will be drawn up. In addition, if one of the parents does not want the child to go to school, they can continue to learn online. A camera will be set up and a lesson will be conducted simultaneously,» she said.

The head of the department added that statistics would be collected until the end of the week on the number of children learning online and offline.