Agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers enters into force

Agreement on pensions for workers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has entered into force. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

The document was developed by the EEC together with the countries of the Union. Its main goals are the formation, preservation and implementation of workers’ pension rights on the same conditions as citizens of the state of employment.

The agreement establishes the procedure and mechanism for exporting pensions from one country of the Union to another, provides for summing up the length of service in the EAEU states to determine the right to a pension. In addition, the issue of medical examination of a worker has been resolved, including an absentee medical examination when granting a disability pension, and transitional provisions have been set that determine the procedure for awarding and paying a pension for periods of work before and after the entry into force of the document.

«For the practical implementation of the agreement, a procedure has been developed that determines the mechanism of cross-border interaction of the Union countries between the authorized, competent authorities of the EAEU states and the Eurasian Economic Commission. At the same time, before the switch to digital interaction through the integrated information system of the Union, the parties will use paper documents,» the EEC stressed.

The agreement was signed by the heads of the EAEU states at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 20, 2019 in St. Petersburg and was ratified by all countries of the Union by January 1, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/179798/
views: 85
