Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 640,566 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 90,878,035 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (22,613,310), India (10,466,595), Brazil (8,131,612), Russia (3,389,733), Germany (1,941,116), Italy (2,289,021), Spain (2,111,782), France (2,844,680), Turkey (2,336,476), Columbia (1,801,903) and Great Britain (3,127,643).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 50,200,000. The figure grew by 286,345 for 24 hours.

At least 1,944,583 people died from the virus (growth by 9,978 people for 24 hours), including 376,060 people — in the USA, 203,580 — in Brazil, 151,160— in India, 79,203 — in Italy, 82,096— in the UK, and 134,368— in Mexico.

At least 82,495 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 210,086 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,611— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
