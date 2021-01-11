11:59
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,213,349 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 90,237,469 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (22,404,481), India (10,450,284), Brazil (8,105,790), Russia (3,366,715), Germany (1,929,410), Italy (2,276,491), Spain (2,050,360), France (2,840,864), Turkey (2,326,256), Columbia (1,786,900) and Great Britain (3,001,368).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 49,900,000. The figure grew by 906,556 for three days.

At least 1,934,605 people died from the virus (growth by 36,346 people for three days), including 374,072 people — in the USA, 203,100 — in Brazil, 150,999— in India, 78,755 — in Italy, 81,567— in the UK, and 133,706— in Mexico.

At least 82,380 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209,369 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,572— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/179500/
views: 34
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,080 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 286 - in serious condition
107 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,380 in total
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition
135 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,273 in total
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 88 million people globally
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
11:54
Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada Voting ends at polling station in USA and Canada
11:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.2 million people globally
11:35
Presidential elections, referendum: Interior Ministry registers 112 violations
11:19
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:15
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours