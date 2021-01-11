Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 90.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,213,349 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 90,237,469 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (22,404,481), India (10,450,284), Brazil (8,105,790), Russia (3,366,715), Germany (1,929,410), Italy (2,276,491), Spain (2,050,360), France (2,840,864), Turkey (2,326,256), Columbia (1,786,900) and Great Britain (3,001,368).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 49,900,000. The figure grew by 906,556 for three days.

At least 1,934,605 people died from the virus (growth by 36,346 people for three days), including 374,072 people — in the USA, 203,100 — in Brazil, 150,999— in India, 78,755 — in Italy, 81,567— in the UK, and 133,706— in Mexico.

At least 82,380 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 209,369 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,572— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.