Sadyr Japarov asks people for assistance to eradicate corruption

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government have been held in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, Sadyr Japarov holds lead in election polls. He won 79.2 percent of votes.

A press conference was held yesterday night at the candidate’s headquarters.

«It will take three or four years to raise the economy,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He admitted that he comes to the post of head of state at a difficult time, at a time when the country is in crisis. «I need your support. You know that it is impossible to raise the economy in one or two years, I need 3-4 years for this. We need political stability. We will not repeat the mistakes of the previous government. The doors of the government will always be open to the people. We must cleanse ourselves of old bureaucrats and corrupt officials,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The early presidential elections and plebiscite on the form of government were held in the republic yesterday.
