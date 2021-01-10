22:15
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek

Musical equipment was installed on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

There are about ten speakers near the monument to Aikol Manas. Young people from among the supporters of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov are gathering there.

Earlier it was reported that a concert in honor of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov would take place at 20.00 on Ala-Too square.

The election headquarters of the presidential hopeful said that Sadyr Japarov planned a press scrum for 22.30.

A referendum and early presidential elections are underway in Kyrgyzstan today. Voters choose from 17 candidates.

As for the plebiscite, it is considered valid when the voter turnout reaches 30 percent. As of 18.00, about 33.8 percent of citizens voted for the form of government.
link: https://24.kg/english/179423/
views: 179
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov ready to recognize any result of voting in presidential elections
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov closed
Presidential elections: Most of all complaints concern Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
Japarov: We have 3 branches of power - Parliament, President, Government
Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
22:11
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not acce...
21:50
Preliminary results: 81.52% of voters support presidential form of government
21:24
No second round ahead: Sadyr Japarov holds lead in election polls
20:56
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
20:43
Presidential elections and referendum: Voting ends in Irkutsk city