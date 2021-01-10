Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek

Musical equipment was installed on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek.

There are about ten speakers near the monument to Aikol Manas. Young people from among the supporters of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov are gathering there.

Earlier it was reported that a concert in honor of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov would take place at 20.00 on Ala-Too square.

The election headquarters of the presidential hopeful said that Sadyr Japarov planned a press scrum for 22.30.

A referendum and early presidential elections are underway in Kyrgyzstan today. Voters choose from 17 candidates.

As for the plebiscite, it is considered valid when the voter turnout reaches 30 percent. As of 18.00, about 33.8 percent of citizens voted for the form of government.