CEC of Kyrgyzstan fines 9 people 70,500 soms for pre-election violations

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) imposed penalties on nine people for 70,500 soms. Almazbek Asanaliev, head of the working group for considering applications and complaints from voters and other subjects of the electoral process and the rules of campaigning, told at a briefing today.

According to him, seven fines were imposed by the decision of the CEC, two — by the TEC. In total, as of January 9, 2021, the working group received 25 applications.

«Including 12 statements on the fact of violations of conditions of the election campaign, 2 — on the registration of presidential candidates, 1 — bribery of voters, 2 — abuse of administrative resources, 2 — obstruction of exercising the electoral rights,» Almazbek Asanaliev told.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government are held in Kyrgyzstan today.