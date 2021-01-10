13:06
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes for presidential form of government in Kyrgyzstan

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov voted in early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government in the country.

Answering journalists’ questions, he admitted that he voted for the presidential form of government in Kyrgyzstan. It is worth noting that, as head of state, Sooronbai Jeenbekov has repeatedly stated the need to develop parliamentarism in the country. His brother Asylbek Jeenbekov, when discussing the constitutional reform, also said that he now supports strengthening of presidential powers.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov refused to answer other questions from the media representatives and hastily left the polling station located in the capital’s school No. 5.
