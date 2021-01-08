15:29
First agricultural fair in 2021 to take place on January 9 in Bishkek

The first agricultural fair in 2021 will take place on January 9 in Bishkek. The Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Toktogaziev announced on Facebook.

According to him, it was decided to resume the fairs at the request of citizens. The main criterion of work is sale of products at wholesale prices to support the population. Citizens will have an opportunity to buy farm products at the intersection of Kievskaya and Razzakov Streets.

«Previous fairs received a good response from residents and were in demand among Kyrgyzstanis. Most importantly, our domestic farmers were satisfied and were able to sell their products. Therefore, we will continue and introduce this practice everywhere, covering all regions of the republic,» Tilek Toktogaziev noted.
