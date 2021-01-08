13:57
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 88 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 867,148 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 88,024,120 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (21,574,073), India (10,395,278), Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,297,833), Germany (1,886,561), Italy (2,220,361), Spain (2,024,904), France (2,763,370), Turkey (2,296,102), Columbia (1,737,347) and Great Britain (2,898,052).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 49,000,000. The figure grew by 339,692 for 24 hours.

At least 1,898,259 people died from the virus (growth by 16,208 people for 24 hours), including 365,174 people — in the USA, 200,498 — in Brazil, 150,336— in India, 77,291 — in Italy, 78,632— in the UK, and 131,031— in Mexico.

At least 81,991 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 205,840 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,412— in Uzbekistan, 13,305 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/179187/
views: 94
Print
Related
2,153 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 310 - in serious condition
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
165 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,991 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 86.3 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,200 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 278 - in serious condition
144 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,656 in total
COVID-19: New strain detected in 41 countries
Popular
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off this week
8 January, Friday
13:17
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
13:11
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
13:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 88 million people globally
11:59
2,153 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 310 - in serious condition
11:54
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan