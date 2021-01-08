Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 88 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 867,148 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 88,024,120 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (21,574,073), India (10,395,278), Brazil (7,961,673), Russia (3,297,833), Germany (1,886,561), Italy (2,220,361), Spain (2,024,904), France (2,763,370), Turkey (2,296,102), Columbia (1,737,347) and Great Britain (2,898,052).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 49,000,000. The figure grew by 339,692 for 24 hours.

At least 1,898,259 people died from the virus (growth by 16,208 people for 24 hours), including 365,174 people — in the USA, 200,498 — in Brazil, 150,336— in India, 77,291 — in Italy, 78,632— in the UK, and 131,031— in Mexico.

At least 81,991 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 205,840 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,412— in Uzbekistan, 13,305 — in Tajikistan.