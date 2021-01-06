Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 86.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 731,724 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 86,385,273 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (21,046,196), India (10,356,844), Brazil (7,810,400), Russia (3,250,713), Germany (1,814,565), Italy (2,181,619), Spain (1,982,544), France (2,737,884), Turkey (2,270,101), Columbia (1,702,966) and Great Britain (2,782,709).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 48,400,000. The figure grew by 320,025 for 24 hours.

At least 1,868,421 people died from the virus (growth by 15,288 people for 24 hours), including 357,228 people — in the USA, 197,732 — in Brazil, 149,850— in India, 76,428 — in Italy, 76,329— in the UK, and 128,822— in Mexico.

At least 81,656 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 205,064 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,295— in Uzbekistan, 13,305 — in Tajikistan.