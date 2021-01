A school for 225 pupils will be built in Chechme border village, Kadamdzhai district, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The public procurement portal says.

The tender was announced by the Batken Regional Capital Construction Department. It plans to spend 72,010,348 soms on the construction.

The school will consist of four buildings. In addition, a boiler room, a fire-fighting tank, and a water tower should be built.