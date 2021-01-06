Viktor Zavarzin to head group of observers from IPA CIS in Kyrgyzstan

A group of observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States will conduct a short-term monitoring of the snap presidential elections and the referendum, which will be held on January 10, 2021, at the invitation of the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov. Press service of the IPA CIS reports.

The group will include parliament members from the IPA CIS member states, representatives of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of the IPA CIS Member States, employees of the Secretariat of the IPA CIS Council.

Viktor Zavarzin, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Defense of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the IPA CIS on Defense and Security Issues, was appointed the coordinator of the group of observers from the IPA CIS.

«From January 7 to 12, 2021, the group will work on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Monitoring will also be carried out at polling stations abroad on the election day. In total, 52 international observers from the IPA CIS have been accredited to work in the elections in Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

Snap presidential elections as well as the referendum to determine the form of government in Kyrgyzstan will be held on January 10.