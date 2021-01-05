Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov closed

Сriminal case against Sadyr Japarov on the fact of taking hostages in 2013 has been dismissed. Lawyer Urmat Sydykov posted the document on social media.

The decree was signed by the Senior Investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security N. Mambetakunov on October 21, 2020.

The document states that the criminal case was closed due to the absence of corpus delicti in the actions of Sadyr Japarov.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a penal colony. The courts of all instances sentenced him to 11 years and 6 months to be served in a maximum security colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was released after the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 6, 2020.

On the same day, the Supreme Court considered and granted the motion of Sadyr Japarov’s lawyer, Sharabedin Toktosunov, to review the criminal case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.