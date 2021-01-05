20:03
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov closed

Сriminal case against Sadyr Japarov on the fact of taking hostages in 2013 has been dismissed. Lawyer Urmat Sydykov posted the document on social media.

The decree was signed by the Senior Investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security N. Mambetakunov on October 21, 2020.

The document states that the criminal case was closed due to the absence of corpus delicti in the actions of Sadyr Japarov.

Sadyr Japarov was convicted and served his sentence in a penal colony. The courts of all instances sentenced him to 11 years and 6 months to be served in a maximum security colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was released after the riots in Bishkek on the night of October 6, 2020.

On the same day, the Supreme Court considered and granted the motion of Sadyr Japarov’s lawyer, Sharabedin Toktosunov, to review the criminal case on the basis of newly discovered evidence.
link: https://24.kg/english/178984/
views: 45
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Most of all complaints concern Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
Japarov: We have 3 branches of power - Parliament, President, Government
Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive
State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
5 January, Tuesday
19:49
Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov closed Criminal case on hostage-taking against Sadyr Japarov c...
19:39
Schools in regions of Kyrgyzstan getting ready for opening after winter break
19:28
Presidential elections: Most of all complaints concern Sadyr Japarov
18:44
Expert: Quality of education is associated with growing level of terrorism
18:17
DW: Bishkek suffers record winter smog