20:02
Schools in regions of Kyrgyzstan getting ready for opening after winter break

Education in traditional form, according to preliminary data, will resume at 1,915 schools of Kyrgyzstan after winter break. Press service of the Ministry of Education informed 24.kg news agency.

The work of general education institutions will depend on the development of the epidemiological situation in a particular district or village.

«In case of a stable situation, all grades will learn in traditional mode, in case of a moderate one — students of the 1st, 4th, 9th and 11th grades (since they will have exams). At the moment, the issue of schools in Bishkek is not resolved yet, they are subordinate to the metropolitan department of education. It is also being worked out with the City Hall,» the ministry explained.

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev reported earlier that students in the capital would be able to return to schools in stages from January 15 to February 1.

According to the parents of the students, children should have an antiseptic, masks, wet wipes and water with them, if traditional form of education is resumed.

Distance learning was introduced in the republic from March 16, 2020. This is not the first attempt since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to return the traditional teaching format.
