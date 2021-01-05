Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov becomes advisor to head of Manas airport

Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov was appointed an Advisor to the Chairman of Manas International Airport Baktybek Sydykov. The organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The order was signed at the end of December. Baktybek Sydykov himself is a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation from Respublika — Ata Jurt party. Previously, he was already in charge of Manas. From 2007 to 2010 he was the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC. He participated in the 2020 parliamentary elections on the list of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, the results of which were declared invalid by the Central Election Commission. Daiyrbek Orunbekov worked at the headquarters of this political organization.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov was the first journalist against whom the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit to protect the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, demanding 2 million soms from him. Daiyrbek Orunbekov lost the lawsuit in all instances. A criminal case was opened against him for failure to comply with the court decision. However, the journalist was amnestied in March 2017.