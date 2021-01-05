17:04
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov becomes advisor to head of Manas airport

Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov was appointed an Advisor to the Chairman of Manas International Airport Baktybek Sydykov. The organization informed 24.kg news agency.

The order was signed at the end of December. Baktybek Sydykov himself is a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the sixth convocation from Respublika — Ata Jurt party. Previously, he was already in charge of Manas. From 2007 to 2010 he was the Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC. He participated in the 2020 parliamentary elections on the list of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, the results of which were declared invalid by the Central Election Commission. Daiyrbek Orunbekov worked at the headquarters of this political organization.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov was the first journalist against whom the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit to protect the honor and dignity of Almazbek Atambayev, demanding 2 million soms from him. Daiyrbek Orunbekov lost the lawsuit in all instances. A criminal case was opened against him for failure to comply with the court decision. However, the journalist was amnestied in March 2017.
link: https://24.kg/english/178949/
views: 35
Print
Related
Baktiyar Aliev appointed new General Director of OTRK
New Chairman of Board introduced to staff of Kyrgyztelecom
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Altynbek Toktorbaev appointed new Chairman of Board of Kyrgyztelecom
New head of Disciplinary Commission under Council of Judges appointed
Sagynbek Bozgumbaev becomes Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions
Bermet Tursalieva appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan
Balbak Tulobaev appoints new director of Bishkekzelenkhoz
Azamat Aliev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn
Nazira Aidarova elected head of Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas Balbak Tulobaev: Bishkek HPP should be urgently switched to gas
5 January, Tuesday
16:55
Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov becomes advisor to head of Manas airport Journalist Daiyrbek Orunbekov becomes advisor to head o...
16:32
Fast food outlet fire: 32-year-old woman suffers 82 % of body burns
13:31
Bishkek landfill at risk of man-made disaster
13:17
WHO approves emergency use of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
13:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85.6 million people globally