Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 557,947 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 85,653,549 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (20,815,571), India (10,340,469), Brazil (7,753,752), Russia (3,226,758), Germany (1,796,216), Italy (2,166,244), Spain (1,958,844), France (2,717,059), Turkey (2,255,607), Columbia (1,686,131) and Great Britain (2,721,622).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 48,100,000. The figure grew by 295,415 for 24 hours.

At least 1,853,133 people died from the virus (growth by 10,543 people for 24 hours), including 353,483 people — in the USA, 196,561 — in Brazil, 149,649— in India, 75,680 — in Italy, 75,547— in the UK, and 127,757— in Mexico.

At least 81,512 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 204,293 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,258— in Uzbekistan, 13,300 — in Tajikistan.