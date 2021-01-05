10:55
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 467.1 million to support som in 2020

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted 29 interventions in 2020, selling $ 467,150 million. Official website of the bank says.

At the same time, the largest interventions were conducted on March 10 and October 29, 2020. Then the National Bank unloaded $ 49.7 and $ 42.4 million on the market, respectively. The smallest intervention was on November 17, when only $ 500,000 were sold on the market.

The Central Bank entered the foreign exchange market most often in November. Then 11 interventions were carried out and $ 84,750 million were sold, but most of all dollars were sold on the market in March — $ 109.7 million within four interventions.

At the same time, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has grown by 19.3 percent in Kyrgyzstan, or by 13.5 soms, from 69.7 to 83.2 soms, for a year.
