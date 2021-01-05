Acting President of Kyrgyzstan provides new school in Osh with 10 computers

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov provided new school in Osh city with 10 computers. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 10 computers, two color printers and an interactive whiteboard from the acting President, Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov have been delivered to school-gymnasium No. 7 named after Narimanov.

Vice Mayor of Osh city Emil Shadykhanov took part in the handover ceremony, who noted that this equipment will benefit students in the new building of the school, which was opened in early December.