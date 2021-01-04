16:35
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

At least 92 foreign journalists have been accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

According to it, 33 journalists from Russia, Japan — 5, Great Britain — 14, USA — 1, France — 5, Qatar — 4, Germany — 19, Ukraine — 1, Tajikistan — 2, Belarus — 4, Azerbaijan — 4 have been accredited (from 11 countries in total).

The snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178801/
views: 50
Print
Related
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: Rashid Tagaev withdraws from race
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum
Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Economy and business not to withstand another shock
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
16:26
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elec...
16:16
Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary
15:08
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
14:24
Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC
14:19
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security