92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

At least 92 foreign journalists have been accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover the snap presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) reports.

According to it, 33 journalists from Russia, Japan — 5, Great Britain — 14, USA — 1, France — 5, Qatar — 4, Germany — 19, Ukraine — 1, Tajikistan — 2, Belarus — 4, Azerbaijan — 4 have been accredited (from 11 countries in total).

The snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.