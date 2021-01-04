Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary

Sadyr Japarov invited young Kyrgyzstanis working abroad to return to their homeland and work in the state service for the good of the country. He stated this today at the youth forum.

He noted that henceforth people will be hired for state service only based on the results of an open competition.

«We must move away from the method of appointment by kinship and acquaintance. If you look, for example, at the Parliament, regional administrations, ministries, there are the relatives of some deputy, minister or president from the head to the cleaner. After adoption of the new Constitution, laws will be adopted. After political reforms, we will announce a competition for the state service,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He called on young people to return to their homeland.

«When these competitions begin, I ask young people who work in Turkey, America, Russia and other countries to take part in them. Yes, the salaries are very low. But don’t look at this. Be patient for six months and work. If we replenish the budget, we will be able to increase your salary two or three times. The budget for the next year should be without deficit,» Sadyr Japarov said.