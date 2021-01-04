16:35
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary

Sadyr Japarov invited young Kyrgyzstanis working abroad to return to their homeland and work in the state service for the good of the country. He stated this today at the youth forum.

He noted that henceforth people will be hired for state service only based on the results of an open competition.

«We must move away from the method of appointment by kinship and acquaintance. If you look, for example, at the Parliament, regional administrations, ministries, there are the relatives of some deputy, minister or president from the head to the cleaner. After adoption of the new Constitution, laws will be adopted. After political reforms, we will announce a competition for the state service,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He called on young people to return to their homeland.

«When these competitions begin, I ask young people who work in Turkey, America, Russia and other countries to take part in them. Yes, the salaries are very low. But don’t look at this. Be patient for six months and work. If we replenish the budget, we will be able to increase your salary two or three times. The budget for the next year should be without deficit,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/178799/
views: 62
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry
Sadyr Japarov included in Top 10 Politicians-Winners
Japarov: We have 3 branches of power - Parliament, President, Government
Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive
State guard officers participate in election campaign of Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Two of my co-fathers-in-law got positions after October events
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits signature sheets
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz withdraws as candidate after meeting with Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
16:26
92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan 92 foreign journalists accredited for presidential elec...
16:16
Sadyr Japarov calls the youth to state service, but warns of low salary
15:08
Kyrgyzstan gets into top 12 recommended places to visit in 2021
14:24
Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC
14:19
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security