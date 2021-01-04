Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,431,657 globally over the past four days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 85,095,602 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (20,630,543), India (10,323,965), Brazil (7,733,746), Russia (3,203,743), Germany (1,783,896), Italy (2,155,446), Spain (1,928,265), France (2,712,975), Turkey (2,241,912), Columbia (1,675,820) and Great Britain (2,662,699).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 47,800,000. The figure grew by 1,139,625 for four days.

At least 1,842,590 people died from the virus (growth by 38,452 people for four days), including 351,453 people — in the USA, 196,018 — in Brazil, 149,435— in India, 75,332 — in Italy, 75,137— in the UK, and 127,213— in Mexico.

At least 81,388 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203,525 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,231— in Uzbekistan, 13,300 — in Tajikistan.