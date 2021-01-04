11:59
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,431,657 globally over the past four days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 85,095,602 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (20,630,543), India (10,323,965), Brazil (7,733,746), Russia (3,203,743), Germany (1,783,896), Italy (2,155,446), Spain (1,928,265), France (2,712,975), Turkey (2,241,912), Columbia (1,675,820) and Great Britain (2,662,699).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 47,800,000. The figure grew by 1,139,625 for four days.

At least 1,842,590 people died from the virus (growth by 38,452 people for four days), including 351,453 people — in the USA, 196,018 — in Brazil, 149,435— in India, 75,332 — in Italy, 75,137— in the UK, and 127,213— in Mexico.

At least 81,388 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 203,525 cases — in Kazakhstan, 77,231— in Uzbekistan, 13,300 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178732/
views: 99
Print
Related
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,379 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 302 - in serious condition
83 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,388 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
2,849 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 325 - in serious condition
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
Community-acquired pneumonia mortality rate grows 2.3 times in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
11:55
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison colony 47 Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev transferred to prison c...
11:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85 million people globally
10:50
Import of vital medicines into Kyrgyzstan ceased
10:43
Victim of violence does not believe investigation in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan