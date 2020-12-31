11:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 82.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 703,331 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 82,663,945 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,739,502), India (10,224,852), Brazil (7,619,200), Russia (3,100,018), Germany (1,719,912), Italy (2,083,689), Spain (1,910,218), France (2,657,624), Turkey (2,194,272), Columbia (1,626,461) and Great Britain (2,440,202).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 46,600,000. The figure grew by 388,104 for 24 hours.

At least 1,804,138 people died from the virus (growth by 15,407 people for 24 hours), including 342,312 people — in the USA, 193,875 — in Brazil, 148,439— in India, 73,604 — in Italy, 72,657— in the UK, and 124,897— in Mexico.

At least 81,034 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 200,443 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,985— in Uzbekistan, 13,296 — in Tajikistan.
