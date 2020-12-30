16:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 81.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 700,011 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 81,960,614 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,548,706), India (10,224,303), Brazil (7,563,551), Russia (3,073,923), Germany (1,692,109), Italy (2,067,487), Spain (1,893,502), France (2,631,110), Turkey (2,178,580), Columbia (1,614,822) and Great Britain (2,389,963).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 46,200,000. The figure grew by 326,727 for 24 hours.

At least 1,788,731 people died from the virus (growth by 14,601 people for 24 hours), including 338,544 people — in the USA, 192,681 — in Brazil, 148,153— in India, 73,029 — in Italy, 71,675— in the UK, and 123,845— in Mexico.

At least 80,843 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 199,385 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,907— in Uzbekistan, 13,265 — in Tajikistan.
