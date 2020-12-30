About 6.8 billion soms in loans provided to farmers in Kyrgyzstan in 2020

Over 11,000 farmers have received loans in 2020. The Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Toktogaziev announced.

According to him, Financing of Agriculture — 8 project was implemented in order to provide state support to agricultural entities for the timely spring field work this year and further development of animal husbandry, crop production and agricultural processing sector.

«Within the project, 11,800 loans were provided in 2020 for 6.8 billion soms. Seeds were subsidized to farmers in the amount of 30 percent for 15.5 million soms,» Tilek Toktogaziev said.