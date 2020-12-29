Number of domestic violence cases grows by 10 percent for a year in Kyrgyzstan

At least 8,337 cases of domestic violence were registered for 11 months of 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic Oktyabr Urmanbetov announced at a government meeting today.

According to him, 3,478 cases were registered in Bishkek, 328 — in Osh, 2,463 — in Chui region, 598 — in Issyk-Kul region, 274 — in Naryn region, 261 — in Osh region, 571 — in Jalal-Abad region, 153 — in Talas region, 211 — in Batken region.

Criminal cases have been initiated and pre-trial proceedings are underway on 324 facts.

In accordance with Part 3-1 of Article 504 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, 25 people were detained on suspicion of domestic violence for 48 hours. Most often, residents of Bishkek were detained for a family scandal — 13 times, in Chui region — 5 times, in Issyk-Kul, Osh and Talas regions — 1 time each, in Batken region — 4 times.