$ 17 mln to be allocated for development of dairy sector in Naryn and Talas

At least $ 17 million will be allocated for development of the dairy sector in Naryn and Talas regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Agriculture of the republic Tilek Toktogaziev announced at the final press conference.

According to him, $ 5 million was allocated for development of the dairy sector in Issyk-Kul region this year.

«We develop a map for international cooperation, with what country and in what direction we will work. We actively work with partners and implement joint projects with IFAD, FAO and WFP. At least $ 5 million was allocated for development of the dairy sector in Issyk-Kul region this year.

This money is used to improve the breed to eliminate all barriers for farmers, in order they can easily send milk to a laboratory. This project will be extended and implemented in Naryn and Talas regions. At least $ 17 million will be allocated,» he said.