Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 81.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 509,439 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 81,260,603 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,300,726), India (10,207,871), Brazil (7,504,833), Russia (3,047,335), Germany (1,672,643), Italy (2,056,277), Spain (1,879,413), France (2,619,616), Turkey (2,162,775), Columbia (1,603,807) and Great Britain (2,336,688).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 45,900,000. The figure grew by 311,056 for 24 hours.

At least 1,774,130 people died from the virus (growth by 9,915 people for 24 hours), including 334,830 people — in the USA, 191,570 — in Brazil, 147,901— in India, 72,370 — in Italy, 71,217— in the UK, and 122,855— in Mexico.

At least 80,654 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 198,659 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,832— in Uzbekistan, 13,237 — in Tajikistan.