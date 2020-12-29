15:41
USD 82.71
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.12
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 81.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 509,439 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 81,260,603 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,300,726), India (10,207,871), Brazil (7,504,833), Russia (3,047,335), Germany (1,672,643), Italy (2,056,277), Spain (1,879,413), France (2,619,616), Turkey (2,162,775), Columbia (1,603,807) and Great Britain (2,336,688).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 45,900,000. The figure grew by 311,056 for 24 hours.

At least 1,774,130 people died from the virus (growth by 9,915 people for 24 hours), including 334,830 people — in the USA, 191,570 — in Brazil, 147,901— in India, 72,370 — in Italy, 71,217— in the UK, and 122,855— in Mexico.

At least 80,654 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 198,659 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,832— in Uzbekistan, 13,237 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178391/
views: 115
Print
Related
3,062 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 383 - in serious condition
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
119 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,654 in total
Travel without COVID-19 app could be launched in EAEU in 2021
Kyrgyzstan to get new equipment for COVID-19 testing
UN commemorates 1st International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
29 December, Tuesday
15:33
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provision of services online Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provisi...
15:18
Presidential elections: Four candidates sign memorandum of cooperation
15:06
State Forensic Expert Service of Kyrgyzstan searched
14:50
Acquittal of Sadyr Japarov: Candidates file complaint with Council of Judges
14:33
$ 17 mln to be allocated for development of dairy sector in Naryn and Talas