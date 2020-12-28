Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,423,759 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 80,751,164 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,129,368), India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), Germany (1,658,637), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), France (2,616,510), Turkey (2,147,578), Columbia (1,594,497) and Great Britain (2,295,228).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 45,600,000. The figure grew by 989,939 for three days.

At least 1,764,215 people died from the virus (growth by 22,830 people for three days), including 333,110 people — in the USA, 191,139 — in Brazil, 147,622— in India, 71,925 — in Italy, 70,860— in the UK, and 122,426— in Mexico.

At least 80,535 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 197,875 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,751— in Uzbekistan, 13,205 — in Tajikistan.