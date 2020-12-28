12:06
USD 81.88
EUR 99.92
RUB 1.11
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,423,759 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 80,751,164 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (19,129,368), India (10,187,850), Brazil (7,484,285), Russia (3,019,972), Germany (1,658,637), Italy (2,047,696), Spain (1,854,951), France (2,616,510), Turkey (2,147,578), Columbia (1,594,497) and Great Britain (2,295,228).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 45,600,000. The figure grew by 989,939 for three days.

At least 1,764,215 people died from the virus (growth by 22,830 people for three days), including 333,110 people — in the USA, 191,139 — in Brazil, 147,622— in India, 71,925 — in Italy, 70,860— in the UK, and 122,426— in Mexico.

At least 80,535 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 197,875 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,751— in Uzbekistan, 13,205 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178216/
views: 62
Print
Related
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
3,225 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 411 - in serious condition
162 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,535 in total
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
3,458 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 428 - in serious condition
157 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,182 in total
State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 million people globally
Popular
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
28 December, Monday
11:55
Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal A...
11:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 80.7 million people globally
11:27
Foreign escaped convicts detained in Jalal-Abad
11:20
Cafe catches fire in Bishkek
10:59
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan