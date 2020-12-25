18:31
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain

Relevant state bodies of Kyrgyzstan are taking measures to prevent import of a new strain of coronavirus infection into Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center instructed to provide appropriate security measures. Press service of the Government reported.

Government agencies have been instructed to closely interact with authorized bodies of other states on the issues of spread, diagnosis and treatment of a new strain of coronavirus infection, as well as in order to provide timely response and ensure safety of the population.

Sanitary, epidemiological control and other security measures have been stepped up at the borders.

In addition, the relevant bodies were instructed to take measures to optimize the costs of healthcare organizations by the end of the year for maximum coverage and to prevent accounts payable for medicines and food.

Earlier, the World Health Organization discovered a new strain of coronavirus in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia. The mutated coronavirus detected earlier in the Great Britain has spread throughout the world, WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove said in an interview.
link: https://24.kg/english/178076/
views: 82
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
3,604 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 435 - in serious condition
180 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,025 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital no longer admits COVID-19 patients
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 78.6 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,738 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 458 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
25 December, Friday
18:06
Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup
17:40
State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain
17:04
Education Ministry develops plan for resumption of education at universities
16:44
Sagynbek Bozgumbaev becomes Chairman of Federation of Trade Unions
16:25
Bermet Tursalieva appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan