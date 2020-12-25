State bodies take measures to prevent import of new COVID-19 strain

Relevant state bodies of Kyrgyzstan are taking measures to prevent import of a new strain of coronavirus infection into Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center instructed to provide appropriate security measures. Press service of the Government reported.

Government agencies have been instructed to closely interact with authorized bodies of other states on the issues of spread, diagnosis and treatment of a new strain of coronavirus infection, as well as in order to provide timely response and ensure safety of the population.

Sanitary, epidemiological control and other security measures have been stepped up at the borders.

In addition, the relevant bodies were instructed to take measures to optimize the costs of healthcare organizations by the end of the year for maximum coverage and to prevent accounts payable for medicines and food.

Earlier, the World Health Organization discovered a new strain of coronavirus in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia. The mutated coronavirus detected earlier in the Great Britain has spread throughout the world, WHO expert Maria van Kerkhove said in an interview.