Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 652,878 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 79,327,405 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (18,649,352), India (10,123,778), Brazil (7,423,945), Russia (2,934,695), Argentina (1,563,865), Germany (1,614,336), Italy (2,009,317), Spain (1,854,951), France (2,584,333), Turkey (2,100,712) and Great Britain (2,195,144).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 44,600,000. The figure grew by 388,149 for 24 hours.

At least 1,741,685 people died from the virus (growth by 11,701 people for 24 hours), including 329,022 people — in the USA, 189,982 — in Brazil, 146,756— in India, 70,900 — in Italy, 69,732— in the UK, and 121,172— in Mexico.

At least 80,025 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 194,993 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,456— in Uzbekistan, 13,106 — in Tajikistan.