No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Not a single death from coronavirus has been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As the official data say, 1,340 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.