14:01
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Not a single death from coronavirus has been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As the official data say, 1,340 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/178007/
views: 82
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,604 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 435 - in serious condition
180 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 80,025 in total
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital no longer admits COVID-19 patients
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 78.6 million people globally
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,738 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 458 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
186 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,845 in total
Popular
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
25 December, Friday
13:44
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 79.3 millio...
13:24
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:20
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:48
Body of woman found on river bank in Uzgen district
12:44
3,604 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 435 - in serious condition