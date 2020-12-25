10:54
USD 83.64
EUR 102.07
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan to get 600 million rubles from Russia for product labeling

The Government of the Russian Federation decided to provide top-priority gratuitous technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan for the introduction of a mechanism for marking of goods by identification means for over 600 million rubles. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In addition, within the framework of interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia continues to provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan. In particular, assistance was provided in the modernization of 12 checkpoints at the state border, including Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints. Veterinary and phytosanitary laboratories have been equipped with modern equipment.

In 2020 alone, equipment has been supplied to 12 laboratories for 1.3 billion rubles.

These are laboratories for plant quarantine, quality control of veterinary medicines, food and agricultural products in Bishkek and Osh cities, 4 laboratories of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, laboratories of a machine-building complex and furniture, consumer goods, fuels and lubricants, as well as a testing laboratory of the Republican Certification Center in construction sector.

«The prepared laboratories will allow Kyrgyzstan to independently certify products for free export to the EAEU market, as well as ensure quality control of imported consumer goods and industrial products,» the Embassy stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/177952/
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus
Russia extends period of stay of migrants without renewal of documents
Father Frost to bring gift from the Kremlin to Kyrgyz schoolboy
Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Talant Mamytov suggests State Duma Chairman to increase number of flights
Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow
Vladimir Putin pleased with stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries Uzbekistan suspends flights with eight countries
25 December, Friday
10:34
Kyrgyzstan to get 600 million rubles from Russia for product labeling Kyrgyzstan to get 600 million rubles from Russia for pr...
10:19
Education Ministry plans to recruit Russian teachers for work at schools
09:44
Balbak Tulobaev appoints new director of Bishkekzelenkhoz
09:33
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives PPE, oxygen concentrators for $170,000
09:26
Severelectro plans to disconnect almost 2,000 non-domestic consumers
24 December, Thursday
19:44
120 Father Frosts hold flash mob in Bishkek
19:29
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan changes sentence to Kubanychbek Kulmatov
19:05
Parliament deputies to work with citizens in districts until January 9
18:46
Criminal case opened on smuggling at South-West customs
18:37
EAEU countries to adopt all agreed acts by the end of 2020