Kyrgyzstan to get 600 million rubles from Russia for product labeling

The Government of the Russian Federation decided to provide top-priority gratuitous technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan for the introduction of a mechanism for marking of goods by identification means for over 600 million rubles. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In addition, within the framework of interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, Russia continues to provide technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan. In particular, assistance was provided in the modernization of 12 checkpoints at the state border, including Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints. Veterinary and phytosanitary laboratories have been equipped with modern equipment.

In 2020 alone, equipment has been supplied to 12 laboratories for 1.3 billion rubles.

These are laboratories for plant quarantine, quality control of veterinary medicines, food and agricultural products in Bishkek and Osh cities, 4 laboratories of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, laboratories of a machine-building complex and furniture, consumer goods, fuels and lubricants, as well as a testing laboratory of the Republican Certification Center in construction sector.

«The prepared laboratories will allow Kyrgyzstan to independently certify products for free export to the EAEU market, as well as ensure quality control of imported consumer goods and industrial products,» the Embassy stressed.