Education Ministry plans to recruit Russian teachers for work at schools

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan intends to recruit Russian teachers for work at schools in the northern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the republic, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told at a press conference.

According to her, 30 teachers arrived from Russia in the last academic year, who currently work at schools in the south of the country.

«Therefore, we intend to further recruit Russian teachers for work in the northern regions of the republic,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova said.