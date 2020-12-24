Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 78.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 698,222 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 78,674,527 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (18,455,655), India (10,099,066), Brazil (7,365,517), Russia (2,905,196), Argentina (1,563,865), Germany (1,604,129), Italy (1,991,378), Spain (1,842,289), France (2,562,615), Turkey (2,082,610) and Great Britain (2,155,996).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 44,200,000. The figure grew by 308,460 for 24 hours.

At least 1,729,984 people died from the virus (growth by 13,351 people for 24 hours), including 326,088 people — in the USA, 189,220 — in Brazil, 146,444— in India, 70,373 — in Italy, 69,157— in the UK, and 120,311— in Mexico.

At least 79,845 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 194,257 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,315— in Uzbekistan, 13,071 — in Tajikistan.