13:35
USD 83.20
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.10
English

Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state

Ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov has returned 2 billion soms to the state. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov will be sent to court.

«Matraimov fully compensated the damage in the amount of 2 billion soms. He has transferred 1,400 million soms, and 600 million — in the form of real estate — these are nine apartments and one shopping center,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security did not specify what shopping center he was talking about.
link: https://24.kg/english/177856/
views: 50
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 661.2 million soms
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
24 December, Thursday
13:23
Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state
13:18
SCNS Chairman tells about work on countering terrorism
13:07
Body of 37-year-old man killed at collapsed mine found in Sulyukta
12:30
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
3,738 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 458 - in serious condition