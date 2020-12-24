Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state

Ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov has returned 2 billion soms to the state. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov will be sent to court.

«Matraimov fully compensated the damage in the amount of 2 billion soms. He has transferred 1,400 million soms, and 600 million — in the form of real estate — these are nine apartments and one shopping center,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

The head of the State Committee for National Security did not specify what shopping center he was talking about.