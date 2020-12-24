At least 13 out of 18 presidential candidates sign freedom of speech agreement

At least 13 out of 18 presidential candidates signed freedom of speech agreement in Kyrgyzstan.

Kanatbek Isaev, Myktybek Arstanbek, Imamidin Tashov, Babyrzhan Tolbaev and Baktybek Kalmamatov are those who did not sign the agreement.

Representatives of the coalition of the media sector, civil society and professional communities presented an agreement on rights and freedoms, which includes the principles of promoting civil rights and freedoms and calls on the future president to promote and support these principles.

The agreement was prepared by representatives of the coalition, which includes more than 30 participants from the media, civil society, professional communities and NGOs, digital activists.

Presidential candidates were asked to sign the agreement on rights and freedoms and commit themselves to protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The accession to the agreement means support and promotion of an inclusive and transparent decision-making process by the presidential candidate, compliance with the principles of the rule of law, promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of speech, preservation of freedom of speech as a fundamental right of citizens and the main condition of media activity, including on the Internet.