Presidential New Year’s party for children to be held online on December 27

The presidential New Year’s party for children will be held on December 27. The chief of the press office of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Nurgazy Anarkulov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the New Year’s party will be held online and will be broadcast on the republican TV channels.

«Due to the epidemiological situation, the presidential New Year’s party for children will be held online. On behalf of the acting head of state, local authorities will deliver gifts to children by December 27,» Nurgazy Anarkulov told.

In total, 1,800 children will get the gifts.
