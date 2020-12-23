17:44
Borrowers hold rally in Bishkek demanding to lower interest on mortgage lending

Borrowers who have taken mortgage loans held rally in Bishkek near the Government House.

According to Adis Zhakshylykov, participants of the rally demand from the State Mortgage Company to lower the rate to 4 percent. He explained this by the fact that public sector employees cannot repay the 9% loan.

«My mom is a teacher. She took a loan in 2016 at 12 percent from Capital Bank, then this rate was lowered to 9 percent. Later, we learned that there are two formulas for repaying a loan, but no one informed us about this. We are forced to hold the rally because we cannot repay the loan due to financial difficulties that arose during the coronavirus pandemic,» Adis Zhakshylykov told.

The rally participant added that people who previously took a mortgage loan themselves need financial assistance from the state, but no one wants to solve this problem.

«We notified all relevant structures about this, but no one paid due attention to us. There are borrowers who cannot repay the loan for the third month among us. Before that, we had a credit holiday in the summer,» Adis Zhakshylykov explained.
