Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 77.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 431,064 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 77,975,705 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (18,218,466), India (10,075,116), Brazil (7,318,821), Russia (2,878,382), Argentina (1,555,279), Germany (1,570,371), Italy (1,977,370), Spain (1,829,903), France (2,547,577), Turkey (2,062,960) and Great Britain (2,116,608).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,900,000.

At least 1,716,633 people died from the virus (growth by 14,037 people for 24 hours), including 322,676 people — in the USA, 188,259 — in Brazil, 146,111— in India, 69,842 — in Italy, 68,409— in the UK, and 119,495— in Mexico.

At least 79,659 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 193,503 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,180— in Uzbekistan, 13,034 — in Tajikistan.